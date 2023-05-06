Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 278,543 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $54,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,110,000 after buying an additional 722,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,570,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 2,754,854 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

