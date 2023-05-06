Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.10. 137,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.42.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

