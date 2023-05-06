Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

