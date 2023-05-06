Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

