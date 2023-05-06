Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.