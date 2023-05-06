Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.89. The company had a trading volume of 485,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average is $209.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.