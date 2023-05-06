Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.81 and last traded at $58.69. 2,550,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,510,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed income securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, excluding inflation-protected securities, with maturities of 1-3 years. VGSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

