Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.72. 2,554,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,747,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)
