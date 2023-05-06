Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 993,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 972,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

