VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.87.
About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF
The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.