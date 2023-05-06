VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.87.

About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

