Velas Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $40.40 million and $667,957.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00058476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,446,718,057 coins and its circulating supply is 2,446,718,055 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.