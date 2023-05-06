Venus (XVS) Tops One Day Volume of $6.43 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Venus has a market capitalization of $83.76 million and $6.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00019559 BTC on major exchanges.

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,894,624 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

