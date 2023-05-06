Verge Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $36.08 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,271.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00296428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00537268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00405402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,201,375 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

