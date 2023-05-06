Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $64,349.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,083.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00297093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00541182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00406228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,689,985 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

