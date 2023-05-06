Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.59.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.67.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.