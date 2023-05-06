VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 2,119,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $56,090,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.