Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.95 on Friday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Victory Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

