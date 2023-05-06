Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Victory Capital Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

In other Victory Capital news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 114.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 149,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 71.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 136,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 115.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

