VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.39% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $27,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,921,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,194.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $72.33.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,159.42%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

