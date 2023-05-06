Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 185,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

