Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50 to $5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

