Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. 772,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,769. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vita Coco

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

