VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

