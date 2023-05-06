VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.