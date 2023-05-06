Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.51. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 15,836 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.