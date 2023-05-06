Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,237,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 179,472 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $27.79 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.