VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

VSE Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 79.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

