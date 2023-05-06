VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 159,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 322,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in VTEX by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VTEX by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

