VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 159,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 322,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.
VTEX Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.