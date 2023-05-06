Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WJXFF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Price Performance

WJXFF stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

