Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $464.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

