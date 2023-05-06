Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WBX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.09.

WBX stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 253,038 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

