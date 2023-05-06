Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WBX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.09.
Wallbox Price Performance
WBX stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.