Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Wanchain has a market cap of $47.98 million and approximately $528,614.73 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,501,198 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.