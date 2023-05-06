Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,153,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,014,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,486,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

