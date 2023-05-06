Wells Fargo & Company Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $320.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.92.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $310.08 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $311.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,938.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.50 and a 200 day moving average of $238.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,819 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

