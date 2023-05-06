WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003477 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $255.86 million and $5.64 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 963,914,879 coins and its circulating supply is 250,035,870 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 963,835,678.7422305 with 249,953,670.21633652 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.05454953 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,388,803.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.