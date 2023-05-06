WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder Purchases 500 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $10,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,083.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WesBanco Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

