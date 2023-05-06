Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP John E. Bonini Purchases 1,700 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) SVP John E. Bonini purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $65,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

WNEB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNEB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.