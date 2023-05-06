Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

