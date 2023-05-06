WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00.

WEX Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.39 and its 200-day moving average is $173.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in WEX by 99.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

