WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,464 shares of company stock worth $4,388,355. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX opened at $175.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.07. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

