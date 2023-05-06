Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after buying an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 749,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.