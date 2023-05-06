Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after buying an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 749,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.