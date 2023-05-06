Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$71.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5909091 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
