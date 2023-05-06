Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$71.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5909091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

