Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at Barclays

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($46.85) to GBX 4,000 ($49.98) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Whitbread from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,530 ($44.10) to GBX 3,780 ($47.23) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($52.47) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,500 ($43.73) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

