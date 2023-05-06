William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

