Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 1.3 %

WING stock opened at $210.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.