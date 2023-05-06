Wirtual Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $484.75 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

