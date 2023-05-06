WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $498.39 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $498.39 million and approximately $49.73 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,200,261 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

