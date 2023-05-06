Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.00 million-$628.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.75 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Workiva Stock Up 4.0 %

WK stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,347,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

