WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Down to $33.21

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.21, but opened at $31.41. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 44,230 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

