Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $256,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

