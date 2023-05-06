XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.39.

XPO opened at $47.90 on Friday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

